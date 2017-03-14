Join 100 Voices of Gospel

One lucky choir from Lancashire will get the chance to join the internationally renowned 100 Voices of Gospel when they head to the county next month.

The Paris-based gospel choir will be performing at Blackburn King George’s Hall on Sunday April 23 as part of their 2017 world tour.

Choirs from across the region are being invited to enter a competition to support the show by performing on stage ahead of the concert.

Members need to send a showreel of their choir and post the video on the 100 Voices of Gospel Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/Gospelpour100Voix/

The 100 Voices of Gospel will then select two choirs whose showreel will be posted on the King George’s Hall Facebook page where a winner will be selected by public vote.

The 100 Voices of Gospel came to prominence to UK audiences as finalists in last year’s Britain’s Got Talent. They are currently mid-way through a world tour which will see them play three UK dates in Blackburn, London and Newcastle this April.

Since its inception in 1998, The 100 Voices of Gospel has travelled across the world sharing its passion, faith and love for gospel with captivated and loyal audiences.

The popularity of this excellent choir continues to grow and it has become one of the most famous in the world.

Speaking about the choir competition The 100 Voices’ producer Jean-Baptiste Guyon said: “We are delighted to be inviting UK-based choirs to join us on our tour.

“It is a great honour for us to be bringing our World Tour to England. We are already very firmly established across Europe but we really want to break the UK market now and get to know the audiences.

“We plan to do that by inviting choirs local to those venues to support our performances as not only is this a great opportunity for those choirs, it would also be wonderful for us to have local people involved in our show.”

The UK dates are presented by music and event promoters Cuffe & Taylor.

Tickets to the UK concerts are available from www.seetickets.com

All entries to the competition must be posted to http://www.facebook.com/Gospelpour100Voix/ by midnight Friday March 31 with the winners being announced on Friday April 14.

For a previous story on 100 Voices of Gospel click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/the-100-voices-of-gospel-come-to-the-north-west-1-8378534