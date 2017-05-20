John Bishop in Lancaster for four nights

Liverpool comedian John Bishop will be in the city for four nights next week as he brings his sell-out show ‘Winging It’ to the Lancaster Grand Theatre.

The funny man will perform from Tuesday May 23 to Friday May 26 at 8pm.

The warm up tour has sold out.

It will have been five years since John was last in Lancaster, filming an ITV comedy about life behind the scenes at a pantomime.

He also surprised fans when it appeared at the Lancaster Comedy Club in the Borough Pub, Dalton Square.

The dad-of-three is looking forward to this new adventure and can’t wait to be back on the road again.

John has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including ‘John Bishop’s Australia’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ (BBC1); ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’ (Sky1); ‘The John Bishop Show’ (BBC1); ‘The John Bishop Christmas Show’ (BBC1) and ‘John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure’ (ITV1).

More recently his new series ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With...’ sees him chatting one to one with some of the UK’s biggest names.

John has also been a regular on ‘A League of their Own’ (Sky1) as well as a host of The Royal Variety Performance.

As well as his glittering career John is also known for his generous charity work.

In 2012 he completed a 290 mile triathlon from Paris to London in five days to raise money for BBC charity Sport Relief.

John has also competed in a number of charity football matches and performed across the UK for various charities.