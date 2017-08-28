Jo jumps for Morecambe man’s MS mission

Jo Malbon is a true friend – after all, how many people would jump 15,000 feet out of a plane for you?

But that’s exactly what Jo will do to help Morecambe man Mark Fitchett in his bid for life-changing medical treatment.

She will take part in a parachute jump to help Mark in his battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

The former driving instructor and dad-of-two is trying to raise £45,000 so he can have Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) treatment overseas – because it’s not available to him on the NHS.

So far his ‘Mark’s MS Annihilation Mission’ fundraising page has raised more than £10,000 towards the target.

Jo, who works with Mark’s wife Emma at Lancaster University, hopes her jump will make a difference to his goal.

“The things that we take for granted like going for a bike ride with our children or going for long walks in our beautiful surroundings – these just aren’t possible for Mark right now,” she said.

“This treatment has the potential to change his life.”

MS is a condition of the central nervous system where the coating around nerve fibres is damaged, causing a range of symptoms.

Mark was diagnosed with the condition in 2013, aged 38.

He suffers daily with fatigue, left side weakness, brain fog, eyesight deterioration, tremors, speech problems, anxiety and cognitive problems, and all of these symptoms are getting worse.

You can sponsor Jo for her jump on September 6 and make your donation by going to Mark’s webpage HERE (minimum of £5).

There are also sponsorship forms and donation buckets (for loose change) at the reception in Lancaster University House, The Base student enquiry desk in Alexandra Square at the university and in the Undergraduate Management School Office.