It’s 50,000 not out for Lancaster trailer manufacturers

Lancaster-based commercial trailer manufacturer Dennison Trailers has reached a major milestone, producing its 50,000th trailer since the company was formed.

While the company began life as Dennison Brothers back in 1964, it was in 1966 that Dennison Trailers Ltd was formed.

This new milestone is another great step in an illustrious timeline for the company, which includes it becoming the first company in Ireland to develop and manufacture its own tractor units in 1977, and its development of the revolutionary sliding skeletal trailer in 1991.

Trailer number 50,000 has been produced as one of 34 trailers that will be supplied in a new deal with Suttons International, an innovative logistics and supply chain company that has a global presence and is a major name in the haulage industry.

The trailer to take on this special accolade is a Slope Frame ISO Tank trailer and features a special gold paint to mark the occasion.

Dennison Trailers has always been a company known for its innovation, with ongoing research and development at the core of the business.

The company dominates the container transport sector in both the UK and Ireland and is seeing significant growth in other markets, including the steel, timber, oil and construction industries.

James Dennison, managing director of Dennison Trailers, said: “I’m proud to be able to announce that we’ve reached such a fantastic milestone, 50 years after Dennison Trailers Ltd was formed.

“We’re particularly pleased that the 50,000th trailer has gone to Suttons International, a major name in the haulage industry, and we look forward to producing the next 50,000 trailers that will carry the Dennison name.”

John Sutton, CEO of Sutton’s Group, said of the milestone: “Working with Dennison Trailers has been a pleasure. They have been very flexible to our requirements and have produced this and many other trailers to our specific requirements.”

“I am pleased we are able to share in this fantastic milestone with them.”