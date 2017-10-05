Indian night raises thousands for Lancaster hospice

A Bollywood night celebrating Indian culture has raised thousands for St John’s Hospice.

Harsha Shukla MBE, a leading figure in the Hindu community, organised the event which raised more than £2,300 for the Slyne Road charity.

Guests arrived at the Trimpell Sports and Social Club and were treated to an evening of Bollywood dancing, Indian food, Sari demonstrations and Henna tattoos.

“I am so pleased it went so well,” said Ms Shukla, chair of the Lancaster and Morecambe Hindu Society.

“It is the first time I have done this type of event and I was a bit worried beforehand about how it would go; but everyone was so happy on the night, there was such a vibrancy in the room, and so many people have said to me ‘do it again.’

“It was lovely to raise so much money for our local hospice too; my heart is with hospice care and so perhaps I should make it an annual event!”

Ms Shukla has been a long-time supporter of the hospice and is a leading light in the multi-cultural community of Lancaster and Morecambe, for which she was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2015.

The 60-year-old has spent a decade passionately promoting the integration of the Hindu community into the life of the district.

“I am a big supporter of the hospice, it is such a good cause, they do a wonderful job,” added Ms Shukla.

Helen Soutar, community fundraiser at St John’s Hospice, said: “What a really lovely evening, and all thanks to our wonderful supporter Harsha who brought it all together to put on such a unique and entertaining event.

“The delicious food supplied by local caterers, The 4 Sisters, was very different and delicious, and we also had lots of fun learning the Bollywood Dance moves with the super DJ.”