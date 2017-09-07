Improv comedy show at Lancaster theatre bar

Group Improv Xpress will hold a new show in Lancaster which will be entirely based on audience suggestion.

Nicky Parker and Sarah Price have been running the group in Lancaster for the last 12 months but the group has been going for a number of years.

Improv Xpress is a dedicated improvisation group and have started performing once a month in the Gallery at The Dukes.

Their next show, That’s My Line! is on Sunday September 10 at 8pm at the Dukes cafe bar and is based on suggestions from the audience.

“It will be completely made up on the night but it is something we have done a lot of we have always found that it goes down really well,” said Sarah Price.

“It is short form, fast paced, comedy improv.

“As improvisors we’ve travelled all around gathering tips and inspiration from Edinburgh to London to Toronto.

“Improv is a really big thing in parts of the country and we’d love to get more people interested in either watching or performing around the Lancaster area.”

The Dukes bar opens at 7.30pm and the show is pay as you feel.