Impressive medal haul for city club’s young swimmers

Twenty four swimmers from Lancaster City Swimming and Water Polo Club competed in the Percy Mason Gala at Warrington, winning a number of medals and claiming several personal bests.

Macy Evans won gold in the 200IM, silver in the 200m freestyle and bronzes in the 200m backstroke and 100m breaststroke. Amy Peacock collected two medals while Harry Shaw (14) won a bronze in the 200m backstroke.

Jack Collett (11) collected several medals, while Hayden Sole (9) won silver in the 50m backstroke. Millie Sykes won three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Olivia Wyeth-Physick (11) recorded five personal bests, and Adam Leech (16) won five gold medals and two silvers.

Harry Sykes won silver in the 50m freestyle and bronze in the 100m freestyle respectively, while Elizabeth Wareing won two silvers and a bronze.

Rhianna Sisson collected six medals, Aidan Duffin (11) won two gold medals, a silver and three bronze, while Malachy Duffin collected a silver and two bronze medals in the 200m breaststroke and 100m backstroke.

Anan Clarke (10) won five medals, Celina Hart swam well in her events including a good PB in the 50m backstroke.

Marcus Robinson had a great gala with a silver and three bronze medals, while Daisy Pollit won gold in the 200m backstroke and three other medals in her seven races.

There were also excellent swims by Holly Satterley, Katie Tuer, Charlotte Peacock, Jasmine Austin, Hannah Eaton, Oliver and Evan Titley.