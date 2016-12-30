“I’m happy we have made people smile” says mum of Heysham elf baby

The mum of a baby dressed as an elf who helped spread Christmas joy to thousands will create a picture book for the family.

Claire Thistlethwaite from Heysham dressed her seven-month-old daughter Jorgie as an elf for 24 days to make an online advent calendar.

Thousands of social media users reacted to the pictures which featured Jorgie in a different elf pose and scenario each day.

“It went absolutely crazy,” said Claire.

“On the last picture I posted we got more than 400 likes in the end.

“So many people were following the posts, I even had people from France and America commenting on the pictures.”

Jorgie celebrated her first Christmas this year with the family and Claire says the success of the online advent calendar has been an added bonus to the celebrations.

“I am just so happy we have made so many people smile,” said the mum-of-two.

“Jorgie loved her first Christmas, she has been as good as gold.”

Claire will gather the 24 different elf pictures to create a family photo album to look back and treasure the special festive moments.

The mum is also hoping to use the pictures next year to make Christmas cards for charity. Claire said: “The calendar was a lot of hard work but it was worth it in the end.”