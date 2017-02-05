Hunt on for top food and drink retailers

The hunt is on to find the very best independent food and drink retailers in our district.

Are you a micro-brewer that serves belting beers? Or a buzzing bakery with flour-power? Does your deli delight? Maybe your farm-shop is ace at organic and ethically produced meat? Or your passion is producing vibrant veg?

A new MasterChef Gift Card is launching in spring 2017. It will enable people to purchase the very best food and drink from an “Artisan Network” of outstanding independent retailers.

Jenny Goddard from MasterChef Gift Card said: “We are thrilled to launch what will be the ultimate foodie gift card of 2017; a present that can be given to loved ones who love irresistible independent food and drink.

“This will be the only major gift card in the UK dedicated to independent food and drink retailers.”

The Artisan Network is free to join. Retailers must satisfy a strict criteria that looks at the quality of their offering.

Successful retailers who become part of the Artisan Network will pay a service fee on MasterChef Gift Card transactions.

Retailers have until March 10 to register their interest at www.masterchefgiftcard.co.uk.