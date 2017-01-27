Hunt is on for passionate food and drink retailers in Lancaster district

The hunt is on to find the very best independent food and drink retailers in our district.

Are you a micro-brewer that serves belting beers? Or a buzzing bakery with flour-power? Does your deli delight?

Maybe your farm-shop is ace at organic and ethically produced meat? Or your passion is producing vibrant veg?

A new MasterChef Gift Card is launching in spring 2017. It will enable people to purchase the very best food and drink from an “Artisan Network” of outstanding independent retailers across the UK.

Jenny Goddard from MasterChef Gift Card said: “We are thrilled to launch what will be the ultimate foodie gift card of 2017; a present that can be given to loved ones who love irresistible independent food and drink.

“This will be the only major gift card in the UK dedicated to independent food and drink retailers. The MasterChef Gift Card is all about homegrown and independent quality.

“We want interested independent producers to get in touch via our website. The MasterChef Gift Card will drive business to the very best craft producers across the UK while also encouraging people to choose the finest food and drink.”

The Artisan Network is free to join. Retailers must satisfy a strict criteria that looks at the quality of their offering.

Successful retailers who become part of the Artisan Network will pay a service fee on MasterChef Gift Card transactions.

Many new customers will spend more than the value of their gift card, and this “additional spend” has no service fee applied, because it is one of the benefits of being part of MasterChef Gift Card.

Retailers have until March 10 to register their interest at www.masterchefgiftcard.co.uk.