Hunt for man after car stolen at Carnforth services

A car was stolen after two incidents where a man got into parked vehicles at service stations.

Just before noon on Wednesday, a 60-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger side of a Range Rover Evoque in the car park at Forton Services Northbound when a man got into the car and threatened her.

She managed to get out and raise the alarm and the man left the vehicle before making off in a white transit van, heading north on to the motorway.

Then just after 12.30pm on Wednesday at Truckhaven Services in Carnforth, an elderly woman was driving her black Volkswagen Polo into the services and was followed by a white van.

As she parked up, a man got into the passenger side and demanded she get out of the car.

The woman got out and the man drove off in her Polo.

He was described as white, 5ft 10in, of big build, with very short or no hair and wearing a light coloured T-shirt.

It is believed the stolen black Volkswagen Polo (PN14 OEK) was in the Ulverston area at 2.20pm on Wednesday afternoon and detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen it.

Please contact police on 101 quoting log 510 of July 26.