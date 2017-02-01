Hundreds turn out to anti-Trump protest in Lancaster

Around 150 people gathered in Dalton Square to stand up to racism and USA President Donald Trump’s policies.

The demonstration on Tuesday night (January 31) was organised by the Stand Up To Racism Lancaster and Morecambe group.

Colette Bain, from Warton, with her signs at the anti-Trump protest in Lancaster.

Crowds gathered at the foot of Lancaster Town Hall to fight back against Trump’s travel ban and show their support for refugees and others among the community.

President Trump has come under fire for signing an executive order – on Holocaust Memorial Day – banning citizens from Syria, Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and Libya from the US for 90 days.

Drivers beeped their support for the group as they travelled home through the city’s rush hour.

Chanting and singing went on through the evening as the group stood together in the rain.

Sam Ud-din and Eugene Doherty at the anti-Trump protest in Lancaster.

Many protestors made signs, signalling their contempt for Trump and opposing his possible state visit to the UK.

Despite achieving a lot of support for the demonstration, the group also received a lot of criticism on the Lancaster Guardian live videos during the protest.

Rachel Evans, 24, from Lancaster, with her sign at the anti-Trump protest in Lancaster.

Morgan Hanley and Victoria Skorgevik with their signs at the anti-Trump protest in Lancaster.

Kevin McVeigh from Carnforth with his sign at the anti-Trump protest in Lancaster.