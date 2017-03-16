Hundreds take part in blindfold run for Morecambe charity

Hundreds took part in a blindfolded run on the promenade to support a sight loss charity.

Runners teamed up to take ‘A Run on the Blindside’ at the weekend to show their support for Morecambe charity Galloway’s, which is celebrating 150 years of service.

Ronald Hummelink and David Walker, finished Galloway's blindfold run in a record time.

Participants were challenged to pair up and complete the 5k course – with one person blindfolded and one person acting as a guide.

Finishing the 5k route in a new record time of 19 minutes and 23 seconds were Lancaster Park Run regulars Ronald Hummelink and his guide, David Walker. First place finishers in the mile-long family fun fun were brothers Dean and Lee Maggs.