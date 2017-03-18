Hundreds go behind the wall at Lancaster factory

Hundreds of people have been visiting Lancaster City Museum to discover what’s Behind The Wall of one of the city’s factories.

Colourful art and intriguing designers have been welcoming many to the Behind The Wall exhibition, which reveals the hidden history of the building which has housed Standfast & Barracks for more than 90 years.

Caroline Bartlett with her textile art exhibition, Unravellings. Picture by Darren Andrews.

It has been produced by Mirador, a new Lancaster-based arts and heritage company, and runs until May 1.

Among the work on display is a family friendly ‘time machine’ inspired by the Standfast & Barracks clock tower, a crinoline reflecting the printing processes, photograms, Minecraft and exhibits.

The Mirador team who produced Behind The Wall. From left, Louise Bryning, Sue Riley, George Harris and Carolyn Primett. Picture by Darren Andrews.