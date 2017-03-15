Hull City Ladies 2-1 Morecambe Ladies

A patched-up Morecambe Ladies side went down 2-1 at top of the table Hull City on Sunday.

The visitors did take a shock lead but saw it quickly evaporate as the Tigers’ quality and experience ultimately told.

Layla Garrett, one of several players promoted from the reserve team, looked the most likely to make the breakthrough early on and she played a key role in the opening goal.

Garrett’s shot was parried into the path of the on-rushing Hannah Paling who gave the Shrimps a shock lead.

Hull were level on 27 minutes however with Katie Thompson hitting a low shot into the bottom corner beyond debutant goalkeeper Chloe Kane. The Women’s Premier League Northern Division One leaders then took charge with international Sophie Stamp cutting in from the left and seeing a speculative effort come back off the bar.

Stamp continued to pepper the Morecambe goal with Hull taking the lead shortly after as Emily Smith tapped in at the back post.

Nick Barrett’s side continued to battle hard after the break and could have taken a fine point late on when Beth Fisher rose to head a corner goalwards only to see it flash past the post.