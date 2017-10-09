Hovercraft launched to rescue woman in River Lune

Morecambe’s RNLI inshore hovercraft deployed to assist police in helping rescue a woman in the River Lune.

The Coastguard tasked the Morecambe RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew to go to the assistance of police officers dealing with the incident on the River Lune on Saturday October 7 at around 10.10am.

Emergency services were following reports that a woman had entered the water in the St George’s Quay area of Lancaster.

Travelling by road to their launch site at Snatchems, the crew were stood down before launching after being informed that the woman was safely ashore and in the care of the police.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Kevin Jackson, said: "Although the assistance of our crew was not needed on this occasion, the tide was coming in fast and there was a real possibility that she could have been swept away in the strong current.

"It was important that we were called, just in case."