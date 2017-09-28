Hotel and Morecambe festival up for tourism gongs

The Midland Hotel and Morecambe’s Vintage-by-the-Sea festival are among those shortlisted for this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards.
The vintage festival is among the finalists for Large Tourism Event alongside Light Up Lancaster and The Hobbit promenade play at Williamson Park, organised by The Dukes theatre.
The vintage event, co-organised by top designer Wayne Hemingway’s company Hemingway Design, Lancaster City Council and Morecambe firm Deco Publique, won the award last year.
The Midland is up for three awards – Best Large Hotel, Taste Lancashire and Wedding Venue. The Lancaster House Hotel is also in the running for three gongs – Best Large Hotel, the Sustainable Tourism Award and the Business Tourism Provider award.
Carnforth Station Heritage Centre is among the finalists for the Small Visitor Attraction Award, which it won in 2016, and CountryStyle Kitchen at Lancaster Leisure Park is nominated for the Lancashire Cafe/Tearoom Award.
The Bay Horse Inn in Lancaster is up for the Lancashire Pub/Inn Award and the Taste Lancashire Award.
Pine Lake at Carnforth is shortlisted for the Self-Catering Holiday Award.
Winners in each category will have the opportunity to represent Lancashire in the 2018 VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.
The event, now in its 14th year, will be held on Thursday, November 9 at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.
Lancashire Tourism Awards Finalists 2017
Small Visitor Attraction Award
Carnforth Station Heritage Centre
HAPPA, Shores Hey Farm, Burnley
Inside Spa, Nelson
Mrs Dowsons Farm, Blackburn
Thornton Hall Country Park
The Woodland Spa, Burnley
Large Visitor Attraction Award
Blackpool Zoo
Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston
East Lancashire Railway
Farmer Ted’s Adventure Park, Ormskirk
Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool
Viva Blackpool
Dog Friendly Award
The Aspinall Arms, Mitton
Park Leisure Ribble Valley
Pendle Inn, Barley
The Spread Eagle Inn, Sawley
Retail Experience Award
Freeport Fleetwood
Leyland Market
Whalley Warm & Dry
Large Hotel Award
Barton Grange Hotel, Preston
Best Western Plus Samlesbury Hotel, Preston
The Elgin Hotel, Blackpool
Lancaster House
The Midland, Morecambe
The Spa Hotel, Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green
Business Tourism Provider Award
Barton Grange Hotel, Preston
Best Western Plus Samlesbury Hotel, Preston
Lancaster House
Winter Gardens Blackpool
Small Tourism Event Award
Burnley Canal Festival
Canal Fest at Botany Bay, Chorley
Chorley Flower Show
Cloudspotting, Slaidburn
Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival, Colne
Lytham Hall Open Air Theatre
Large Tourism Event Award
The Hobbit, The Dukes Theatre, Lancaster
Lancashire Encounter, Preston
LightPool Festival, Blackpool
Light Up Lancaster
Lytham 1940s Wartime Weekend
The National Festival of Making, Blackburn
Vintage by the Sea, Morecambe
Lancashire Café/Tearoom Award
Alices Tearoom, Lytham St Annes
Countrystyle Kitchen, Lancaster
The Dearden Tea Rooms, Haslingden
The Mill, St Catherine’s Park, Preston
Potters Barn, Ribchester
The Village Tearoom at Wheelton
Self-Catering Holiday Award*
Box Tree Farm Glamping, Kirkby Lonsdale
Breck Apartments, Poulton-le-Fylde
Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham
Newton Hall Holiday Park, Blackpool
Pine Lake by Diamond Resorts, Carnforth
Queens Mansions, Blackpool
Sunset Park Holiday Village, Poulton-le-Fylde
Visitor Experience Award
Blackpool Ghost Walks
Dining with Distinction at East Lancashire Railway
Farmaggedon, Ormskirk
Go Ape Rivington
Inch Perfect Trials, Whitewell
The Woodland Spa, Burnley
New Business Award
Ascent Trampoline Park, Blackpool
Clip ‘n Climb Preston
Crafty Events, Leyland
Holmes Mill, Clitheroe
Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, Aughton
The Oxfordshire Hotel, Blackpool
The Rookery Roughlee
Wedding Venue Award
Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston
Beeston Manor, Hoghton
Browsholme Hall and Tithe Barn, Clitheroe
Farington Lodge Hotel, Leyland
The Midland, Morecambe
Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green
The Spread Eagle Inn, Sawley
Taste Lancashire Award
The Bay Horse Inn, Lancaster
Bertram’s Restaurant, Burnley
Hipping Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale
The Midland, Morecambe
Olive Tree Brasserie, Preston
Twelve Restaurant & Lounge Bar, Thornton-Cleveleys
The Villa Wrea Green
Lancashire Pub/Inn Award
The Bay Horse Inn, Lancaster
The Cartford Inn, Little Eccleston
The Clog and Billycock, Pleasington
Eagle and Child, Ramsbottom
Freemasons at Wiswell
The Millstone at Mellor
The Spread Eagle Inn, Sawley
Lancashire Producers & Makers Award
Brindle Distillery, Chorley
Choc Amor, Mawdesley
Dewlay Cheesemakers, Garstang
Sustainable Tourism Award
Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe
Lancaster House
Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham
Inclusive Tourism Award
Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe
The Dearden Tea Rooms, Haslingden
The Mill, St Catherine’s Park, Preston
Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool
Culture & Heritage Award
Clitheroe Concerts Society
In-Situ, Brierfield
Lancashire Theatre Workshop/Ribcaged Productions, Clitheroe
Lytham St Annes Spitfire Ground Display Team
Winter Gardens Blackpool
Guest Accommodation Award
The Red Pump Inn, Clitheroe
The Woodland Spa, Burnley
Small Hotel Award
Farington Lodge Hotel, Leyland
Kings Hotel, Blackpool
The Villa Wrea Green
