Hotel and Morecambe festival up for tourism gongs

The Midland Hotel and Morecambe’s Vintage-by-the-Sea festival are among those shortlisted for this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards.

The vintage festival is among the finalists for Large Tourism Event alongside Light Up Lancaster and The Hobbit promenade play at Williamson Park, organised by The Dukes theatre.

The vintage event, co-organised by top designer Wayne Hemingway’s company Hemingway Design, Lancaster City Council and Morecambe firm Deco Publique, won the award last year.

The Midland is up for three awards – Best Large Hotel, Taste Lancashire and Wedding Venue. The Lancaster House Hotel is also in the running for three gongs – Best Large Hotel, the Sustainable Tourism Award and the Business Tourism Provider award.

Carnforth Station Heritage Centre is among the finalists for the Small Visitor Attraction Award, which it won in 2016, and CountryStyle Kitchen at Lancaster Leisure Park is nominated for the Lancashire Cafe/Tearoom Award.

The Bay Horse Inn in Lancaster is up for the Lancashire Pub/Inn Award and the Taste Lancashire Award.

Pine Lake at Carnforth is shortlisted for the Self-Catering Holiday Award.

Winners in each category will have the opportunity to represent Lancashire in the 2018 VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

The event, now in its 14th year, will be held on Thursday, November 9 at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Lancashire Tourism Awards Finalists 2017

Small Visitor Attraction Award

Carnforth Station Heritage Centre

HAPPA, Shores Hey Farm, Burnley

Inside Spa, Nelson

Mrs Dowsons Farm, Blackburn

Thornton Hall Country Park

The Woodland Spa, Burnley

Large Visitor Attraction Award

Blackpool Zoo

Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston

East Lancashire Railway

Farmer Ted’s Adventure Park, Ormskirk

Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool

Viva Blackpool

Dog Friendly Award

The Aspinall Arms, Mitton

Park Leisure Ribble Valley

Pendle Inn, Barley

The Spread Eagle Inn, Sawley

Retail Experience Award

Freeport Fleetwood

Leyland Market

Whalley Warm & Dry

Large Hotel Award

Barton Grange Hotel, Preston

Best Western Plus Samlesbury Hotel, Preston

The Elgin Hotel, Blackpool

Lancaster House

The Midland, Morecambe

The Spa Hotel, Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green

Business Tourism Provider Award

Barton Grange Hotel, Preston

Best Western Plus Samlesbury Hotel, Preston

Lancaster House

Winter Gardens Blackpool

Small Tourism Event Award

Burnley Canal Festival

Canal Fest at Botany Bay, Chorley

Chorley Flower Show

Cloudspotting, Slaidburn

Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival, Colne

Lytham Hall Open Air Theatre

Large Tourism Event Award

The Hobbit, The Dukes Theatre, Lancaster

Lancashire Encounter, Preston

LightPool Festival, Blackpool

Light Up Lancaster

Lytham 1940s Wartime Weekend

The National Festival of Making, Blackburn

Vintage by the Sea, Morecambe

Lancashire Café/Tearoom Award

Alices Tearoom, Lytham St Annes

Countrystyle Kitchen, Lancaster

The Dearden Tea Rooms, Haslingden

The Mill, St Catherine’s Park, Preston

Potters Barn, Ribchester

The Village Tearoom at Wheelton

Self-Catering Holiday Award*

Box Tree Farm Glamping, Kirkby Lonsdale

Breck Apartments, Poulton-le-Fylde

Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham

Newton Hall Holiday Park, Blackpool

Pine Lake by Diamond Resorts, Carnforth

Queens Mansions, Blackpool

Sunset Park Holiday Village, Poulton-le-Fylde

Visitor Experience Award

Blackpool Ghost Walks

Dining with Distinction at East Lancashire Railway

Farmaggedon, Ormskirk

Go Ape Rivington

Inch Perfect Trials, Whitewell

The Woodland Spa, Burnley

New Business Award

Ascent Trampoline Park, Blackpool

Clip ‘n Climb Preston

Crafty Events, Leyland

Holmes Mill, Clitheroe

Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, Aughton

The Oxfordshire Hotel, Blackpool

The Rookery Roughlee

Wedding Venue Award

Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston

Beeston Manor, Hoghton

Browsholme Hall and Tithe Barn, Clitheroe

Farington Lodge Hotel, Leyland

The Midland, Morecambe

Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green

The Spread Eagle Inn, Sawley

Taste Lancashire Award

The Bay Horse Inn, Lancaster

Bertram’s Restaurant, Burnley

Hipping Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale

The Midland, Morecambe

Olive Tree Brasserie, Preston

Twelve Restaurant & Lounge Bar, Thornton-Cleveleys

The Villa Wrea Green

Lancashire Pub/Inn Award

The Bay Horse Inn, Lancaster

The Cartford Inn, Little Eccleston

The Clog and Billycock, Pleasington

Eagle and Child, Ramsbottom

Freemasons at Wiswell

The Millstone at Mellor

The Spread Eagle Inn, Sawley

Lancashire Producers & Makers Award

Brindle Distillery, Chorley

Choc Amor, Mawdesley

Dewlay Cheesemakers, Garstang

Sustainable Tourism Award

Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe

Lancaster House

Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham

Inclusive Tourism Award

Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe

The Dearden Tea Rooms, Haslingden

The Mill, St Catherine’s Park, Preston

Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool

Culture & Heritage Award

Clitheroe Concerts Society

In-Situ, Brierfield

Lancashire Theatre Workshop/Ribcaged Productions, Clitheroe

Lytham St Annes Spitfire Ground Display Team

Winter Gardens Blackpool

Guest Accommodation Award

The Red Pump Inn, Clitheroe

The Woodland Spa, Burnley

Small Hotel Award

Farington Lodge Hotel, Leyland

Kings Hotel, Blackpool

The Villa Wrea Green