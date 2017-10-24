Hopes for Carleton to be night life hub as it welcomes top DJs

A large club night will put the life back into Morecambe’s West End as an entertainment destination, says a businessman.

Simon Das has said his event, Full Moon Morecambe, will help put the Carleton (the former Alhambra theatre) back on the map as the place to be.

The event is bringing musicians from all over the country, attracting world renowned artists including Martin Reeves AKA DJ Krafty Kuts and DJ Hype.

“I have grown to love the Carleton and I want to see it thriving again and I thought what better place to throw a party?,” said Simon, 32.

“The West End is full of potential, it needs people to take a few risks and create excitement. It still has to a large degree a negative reputation but minds are starting to change, I think this type of event is creating that mind shift.

“I am hoping this will make the building a focus for event organisers, to help reignite the fire back into the Carleton.”

The 11 hour party takes place on Saturday November 4, from 5pm-4am, and will feature music in three rooms with four custom sound systems running throughout.

More than 20 local and regional DJs will perform covering breaks, house, techno, reggae, hip-hop, turnatablism and beatboxing alongside art installations, people spinning fire and a light show.

The festival room opens at 5pm and will feature live reggae music, art, beanbag interiors, food and drink.

The main room, where DJ Hype and Krafty Kuts will perform, and the smaller mash up room will open at 10pm. The event is for 16 plus and all must bring ID. Last entry is at 11pm.

Others on the line up include The Skint DJ, Mista Bump, DJ Das, Mylar Melodies, beatboxer Pablo, MC Sypha, Shadrach, Jawline, Haircut Jacob, MC Poco Loco, Somah The Soul Upsetter, Mickey Rae, The Bass Race and Off The Map Mash Up Events.

Tickets cost £22.25 (including a booking fee) at www.skiddle.com or on the door.