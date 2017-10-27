Hockey: Strong wind and heavy rain hampers Lancaster’s progress in second half

Storm Brian battered both teams in a game that was overshadowed by the weather as Lancaster 1s drew 2-2 with Northern Ladies 1s on Saturday.

Lancaster had the wind at their backs in the first half and attacked well with Hayley Johns pressing high, winning the ball back off Northern’s defence.

After another great tackle, Johns found Julie Walker with a fantastic ball, who in turn flicked the ball to Nicola Conway who finished on the reverse past the onrushing keeper.

After 20 minutes Lancaster went 2-0 up when Player of the Match, Toni Fagan, took the ball from the half way line and past four defenders before squaring it to Ali Standeven who swept it home.

The weather worsened in the second half and Northern pulled a goal back after a surging run, although Lancaster thought they had made it three when Standeven found the back of the net but it was chalked off for an infringement.

The weather really started to take its toll on Lancaster and not long before the end Northern were given a dubious penalty corner which they converted to earn a share of the points.

Meanwhile, Lancaster Ladies 4s bounced back to winning ways against local rivals Lancaster and Morecambe 3s on Saturday, winning 2-0.

It was a great team performance that saw Lancaster dominate possession, and it was topped off by two well taken goals from striker Bea Burak.

Strike partners Karen Foster and Diana Taylor also came close on occasion, but for a sterling display from the Morecambe goalkeeper and well placed goal posts.

*Lancaster 3s saw off Leyland and Chorley Ladies 3s at the weekend with an excellent 4-0 victory.

A strong pass from Helen Clegg into the D allowed Katie Adamson-Benz to open the scoring with a roll out in front of the keeper, pushing the ball smoothly past and over the line.

Quick thinking Yaz Cotton then received the ball and struck it straight into the back of the net to make it 2-0, although a brief lapse from Lancaster meant goalkeeper Becca Halliwell had to deflect a shot onto the bar.

However, it was soon 3-0 when Olivia Taylor found Camille Whitty, who drove the ball towards Ellie Harris, whose on target strike was deflected off Emma Moore’s stick.

As the end of the second half approached, Katie Adamson-Benz scored her second goal of the game, scooping her initial shot over the line as it rebounded off the keeper to make it a comfortable 4-0 victory.