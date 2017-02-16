Hockey: Savage stars as men’s side finish Formby

Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club Mens 2s beat Formby 3s 1-0 at the weekend.

It was a very tight and intensely fought contest between two of the top three sides, but a superb team performance ensured LMHC came home with what could be three very important points as they go into the final few games of the season.

Phil Savage was their man of the match.

The Mens 3s recorded another victory on the road, beating Preston 6s 5-0 to all but guarantee promotion.

The Ladies 1s were also in action, beating Southport 1s 2-1 as they progressed to the final of the Caley Trophy.

Captain Christiane Rogerson was on target with Emma Atkinson also scoring a fine solo effort.