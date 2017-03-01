Hockey: Mixed weekend for LMHC

Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club’s men’s 1s enjoyed mixed fortunes in a double header at the weekend.

First they suffered a 5-3 defeat to Neston South Wirral 1s on Saturday.

After suffering two injuries which led to both players being taken to hospital, goals from Alex Belshire, Tom Hudson and Joey Davidson were not enough to prevent defeat.

On Sunday, they were back in action against Harrogate 1s and ran out 3-1 winners.

This was a crucial league game and goals from Alex Davidson, Belshire and Harry Carpenter sealed a vital three points on an up and down weekend.

The men’s second team were victorious on Saturday, winning 5-0 against Windermere 2s.

Goals from Matt Lee (2), Ben Brookes, Jack Collingwood and Bertie Hadcock, and a man of the match performance from Matthew Whitaker, ensured the three points and continued the winning streak which now stands at 11 games.

The Ladies 1s were also in action at the weekend, drawing 2-2 with Longridge 1s.

Goals from Annabelle Cartmell and Christiane Rogerson secured the point.

There was another valiant effort by the Ladies 2s against Fylde 3s with some excellent displays of industrious hockey.

With players stepping up from the Ladies 3s there were lots of positives to be taken, despite losing 3-0 on the day.

The Ladies 3s were also beaten on Saturday, going down 4-1 against local rivals Lancaster Nomads 2s.

It was a game where positives could be taken, mainly Jemma Benn, the goalscorer, and lots of good individual performances.