Hockey: Leaders prove too good for LMHC

Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club Men’s 1s were unlucky to go down 4-3 to top of the league Didsbury Northern 1s at the University of Cumbria on Saturday.

Two goals from Alex Belshire and one from Nick Davey weren’t enough to prevent their team from losing.

The men’s 2s’ 11-game winning streak came to an end at Formby 4s.

The hosts caused LMHC all kinds of problems, with Formby going on to win 5-1.

Dan Waterhouse scored LMHC’s only goal of the game with a good drag flick from a short corner.

The men’s 3s managed to draw 4-4 with Wigan, despite a depleted squad. LMHC took a 4-1 lead but Wigan hit back to snatch a share of the spoils.

LMHC’s goals were scored by Phil Preston and Benjamin Brookes, who got three.

LMHC Ladies 1s suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Southport 1s, a brace from captain Christiane Rogerson not enough.

The Ladies 2s drew 1-1 with Rossall 1s to claim a fine point in their Division One clash.

After a shaky start LMHC pulled a goal back but despite some late pressure they weren’t able to add to the scoreline.

Ladies 3s were also in action, beating Garstang 4s 2-1.

A much improved Garstang side gave the 3s a tough game but a goal in the first half from Becky Claire Barnes gave the 3s an early lead before Garstang equalised through a short corner.

However, a last second screamer from Pippa Clarke gave the 3s the win.