Hockey: Lancaster too good for Formby in last game before Christmas

Lancaster 1s won 4-2 in their final game before the Christmas break but were pushed all the way by a young and skilful Formby side.

It was Formby who started the brighter; moving the ball quickly and Lancaster just couldn’t get into the game.

Formby deservedly took the lead after 10 minutes with a fierce shot leaving debutant goalkeeper Abi Symonds with no chance.

This goal spurred Lancaster into action and they upped the tempo, winning the 50/50 tackles and pushing forward.

Lancaster drew level with Annie Park’s deft touch taking the ball past the onrushing keeper and player of the match Park soon grabbed her second – Toni Fagan made a great run down the right cutting inside to the top of the D.

She then found Park at the far post who had time to take a touch and calmly slot it past the keeper.

In the second half and Lancaster kept the tempo up and won a flurry of penalty corners – from one of these Chloe Ranson played a pinpoint ball back to Hayley Johns who spun and fired the ball into the far corner.

Becca Airey scored Lancaster’s fourth goal with only 10 minutes to go; she picked up the ball and took it past two defenders before flicking the ball on her reverse over the onrushing keeper and into the far corner; a fantastic finish.

Formby scored a late consolation from a penalty corner but it was Lancaster who held on for all three points.

This win sees Lancaster go up to second in the league heading into the Christmas break.

Meanwhile, the Lancaster Development Team were also victorious, winning 3-0 away at Ulverston Ladies 2s on Sunday.

Leighan Bleasdale, Ella Bookless and Katie Adamson-Benz were all on target for the Development side.