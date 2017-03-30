Hockey: Lancaster suffer 4-0 defeat away at top team Pendle Forest

Lancaster travelled to Pendle in their last league game of the season to take on the already-crowned league champions and they suffered a 4-0 defeat.

Lancaster worked hard and had chances to go ahead through Anya Briggs and Ali Standeven but Pendle’s goalkeeper made good saves early on.

Pendle then turned the screw and made the breakthrough after 15 minutes when excellent stickwork by Charlotte Hartley at the top of the D found Kayleigh Vickers at the back post, for her to neatly slot the first goal away.

Pendle kept the pressure on and made it two when Freya Bythell drove into the D and unleashed an unstoppable shot.

Lancaster kept battling and after an altercation both teams found themselves down to 10 players, with Olivia Bythell and her counterpart green carded.

Pendle were then reduced to nine players as Wignall was also green carded for coming onto the field of play too early at a substitution,

Lancaster pressed to get back into the game in the second half but goals from Hayley Baines and Bythell condemned them to a 4-0 loss.

Lancaster 2s, meanwhile, were in action away at Preston Ladies 1s, claiming a 4-0 victory, while Lancaster 4s lost 6-0 away to Lytham St Annes Ladies 3s.