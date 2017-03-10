Hockey: Lancaster’s superb form continues at Sefton

Lancaster 1s continued their fantastic run of form with an eighth straight win in all competitions whist also maintaining their seventh clean sheet in a row to stay second in the league.

Lancaster began the game with high intensity, putting relentless pressure on Sefton and attacking at every opportunity, but despite the pressure they were unable to make the breakthrough.

The deadlock was finally broken after 25 minutes Nina Swarbrick won the ball back in the middle of the pitch and fired an inch perfect pass into Ali Standeven, who spun and fired her shot past the keeper.

Lancaster kept pressing with Standeven driving down the left but she couldn’t find Julie Walker in the D who was crowded out by Sefton’s defence.

Sefton put Lancaster under pressure early in the second half with Leighan Bleasdale making some excellent saves, but this sprung Lancaster into life as Hayley Johns drove down the left and checked back before finding Standeven in the D.

She turned and faced the goal and somehow saw her weak effort dribble over the line to double Lancaster’s lead.

Lancaster remained in control and Eve Park had a great shot from the top of the D but Sefton’s keeper just got a toe on it to send it wide.

Both Becca Airey and Chloe Ranson had chances towards the end but Sefton managed to clear the ball away to safety.

*Lancaster 2s beat Nomads 1s 1-0 on Saturday thanks to a goal by Beth Hay.

Lancaster managed to keep Nomads out in the first half, despite some severe pressure, and in the second period Hay scored the only goal of the game with a perfect shot on goal from a short corner.