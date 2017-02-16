Hockey: Impressive run contiinues as Lancaster beat Formby

Lancaster travelled to Formby high in confidence after a recent spell of good results in the league, and they came away with a 1-0 victory.

The visitors started well, pressing Formby high up the pitch and creating chances but the final ball let them down.

Hayley Johns and Hannahlise Morris worked hard through the middle, breaking down play and forcing Formby wide.

The deadlock was broken after 15 minutes when Ali Standeven intercepted a loose pass and drove at Formby’s defence before finding Annie Park in the D, who found the far corner with an early strike.

In the second half Formby came out looking for an early goal but Eve Park and Heather Andrew kept their composure at the back to deny the Formby strikers.

The game descended into a scrappy affair with both teams giving away possession but Lancaster worked hard and their press was superb, leaving Formby with no options going forward.

Chloe Ranson worked hard through the middle creating more chances but she was kept out of the D and in the end one goal was enough to see Lancaster home.

Lancaster 2s suffered a 5-0 home defeat to Garstang 2s in the Caley Trophy semi-finals.

With 10 squad members unavailable it was always going to be challenging to put a newly formed team up against in-form Garstang.

Lancaster started positively and fought bravely but Garstang’s pressure eventually told, they took the lead after converting a penalty corner.

With so many players playing out of position, Lancaster found the going tough and Garstang took full advantage in the second half, breaking through to make it 2-0.

Lancaster threw everything at Garstang to get back into the game but were caught on the break and were beaten 5-0.

Lancaster 1s were back in action on Sunday, winning 4-0 away at Didsbury Greys Ladies 1s in the third round of the England Hockey Trophy.

Annie Park gave Lancaster the lead after just 10 minutes when Ali Standeven drove from the halfway line and played the ball into the D, Park slotting the ball in at the far post.

Standeven’s cross-cum-shot was then deflected into the path of Walker, who hammered the ball past the o-nrushing keeper to make it 2-0, and Standeven fired in a third in the second half.

Player of the match, Toni Fagan, then found Park, who hammered home her second goal of the game and her team’s fourth.