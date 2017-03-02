Hockey: City’s ladies record seventh straight win and leapfrog opponents in league table

Lancaster 1s welcomed the University of Liverpool on Saturday and recorded their seventh win in a row to to take them up to second in the league table.

Lancaster took the lead after 10 minutes with their first real attack of the game – Hannahlise Morris drove down the left and rolled around the defender before firing the ball into the D where Annie Park was perfectly placed at the far post to tap the ball home.

This goal shifted the balance of play and it was Lancaster who went on the attack with Julie Walker almost finding a way through but Liverpool’s goalkeeper smothered her shot.

Lancaster continued to press and won a penalty corner which Chloe Ranson hammered home into the bottom corner.

Liverpool continued to cause problems on the break and Lancaster goalkeeper Leighan Bleasdale made two point-blank saves to keep the two-goal cushion intact going into the break.

In the second half Liverpool pressed Lancaster high up the pitch but Holly Farquharson and Nina Swarbrick combined well with Eve Park to work the ball up the pitch and relieve some pressure on Lancaster’s defence.

With 10 minutes to go the game was won when Lancaster scored their third – the ever-tenacious Hayley Johns won the ball back on the half way line and drove forward before finding Annie Park on the right.

She then knocked the ball into space for Ali Standeven to run onto and she found Julie Walker in the D and she swept the ball past the ‘keeper.

Lancaster 2s were also in action on Saturday, losing 3-1 away at Pendle 2s.

Pendle struck first, converting a penalty corner but Hay converted a Lancaster corner to equal the scores.

After a period of Lancaster pressure, Gates, Oswald and keeper Symons were left open to counter attacks and Pendle quickly scored two before the end of the first half.

Lancaster showed no signs of fading in the second half and pushed hard into the Pendle half but they were unable to score again.

Lancaster 3s lost 2-1 at home to Brookfields on Saturday, Bea Burak scoring their only goal.

Meanwhile, Lancaster 2s played their second game of the weekend on Sunday, going down 2-0 at Southport 2s.