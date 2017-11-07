Hijabi beauty queen given model accolade

A hijabi beauty queen from Morecambe has been crowned Miss Publicity Lancashire 2017/2018 at a countywide modelling competition.

Rojmina Patel, 23, entered Miss Lancashire 2017 to raise awareness of the hijab headscarf and made it through to the finals of the competition.

Although she wasn’t crowned Miss Lancashire 2017, Rojmina was thrilled to become second runner-up and was proud to be the c ontestant who generates the most positive public awareness for the competition during the run up to the final..

Rojmina, who works at the Texaco garage on Regent Road in Morecambe which her family owns, said: “We spent all day rehearsing for the final in the evening.

“My eco-dress had flowers and autumn leaves on it, and was called Mother Nature, to draw attention to the colour changes in the environment due to emissions and CO2.

“Then we had to go on stage and talk about our eco-dress , who we were and why we chose the theme. It was nerve wracking. We changed into sportswear, partywear and evening wear with only a few minutes to change for each.

“It went really well and I’m really happy with the outcome. I can take my title further by continuing to do the positive things I’ve been doing in the community.”