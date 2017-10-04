HGV driver’s ball bearing near miss

A lorry driver had a near miss after a ball bearing was fired through his cab windscreen just inches from his head.

Ken Smith said if he had been leaning slightly to the left, the shot could have blinded or even killed him.

The ball bearing.

Ken was driving along Mellishaw Lane in Morecambe after leaving Heysham Port when the incident happened at around 5pmn on Monday.

And police said they had received a similar report just minutes earlier.

It is thought youths are behind the two shots being fired.

Ken, who is 53 and works for Dumfries Freight based at Heysham Port, was travelling towards Melton Mowbray with a full 44-ton articulated lorry of wood pellets when his windscreen was hit as he drovearound the roundabout at the junction of Mellishaw Lane and the Heysham bypass.

He said: “It went clean through the windscreen and through to the back of my cab,” he said. “It narrowly missed my head.

“I found a 10mm ball bearing. I think it has come from something similar to a paintball gun but kids are using these and they are not toys, they are guns. These are high powered guns and if it hit you in the head it could kill you.

“They must have been hiding in the bushes. At first I thought something had fallen over in the cab but then I realised there was a hole through the windscreen.

“If I had been leaning to the left a bit it could have been my eye or my head that it hit.”

Police confirmed they were called to the scene shortly after 5pm. The area was searched but no one was found. They said two reports had been received within a matter of minutes of vehicles being targeted in the same location.