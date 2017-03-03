Heysham wins top prize at Lancashire Union of Golf Club’s Innovation Awards

Heysham Golf Club has won the top prize in the Lancashire Union of Golf Club’s Innovation Awards.

The awards seek to recognise those clubs taking a proactive and innovative approach to attracting new players, retaining more members and building a strong organisation for the future.

Heysham Golf Club will receive £750 towards future projects to promote the sport.

Heysham launched a series of initiatives aimed at promoting golf over the past 12 months, including investing heavily in new practice facilities which could be used not only by members but by visiting golfers or local residents.

As well as allowing regular players to practice throughout the year, the Swing Lounge and short game area are used to help those returning to the sport or absolute beginners, while it is also wheelchair friendly.

With the help of Sport England Inspired Facilities funding and investment from Clubfit Golf, the club has benefitted from £100,000 worth of improvements.

PGA professionals Ryan Done and Trevor Newsham - who were supported in the development by Course Manager Dave Hutchinson, his team and the club as a whole – have been visiting local schools and hosting Tri-golf events with local community groups.

Activities have included a golf festival for more than 120 primary school pupils.

The club hosts the local Mencap group every week and has staged “Learn to play golf in a day” sessions alongside longer, five-week ‘Get into Golf’ programmes.

General manager Ed Burrow said: “All of the activity at the club has increased the visibility and access to golf around the local area. The facility has been received brilliantly, not just by members but everyone from the surrounding areas, both golfers and non-golfers.”

*Youngsters are being offered a free chance to take up golf with free coaching on offer from Morecambe Golf Club’s professional Simon Fletcher.

On Saturday the club is holding its junior registration day, anyone interested just needs to turn up between 11am and 2pm to find out more about free membership and free coaching.