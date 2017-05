A deputy headteacher of a Heysham primary school has been nominated for a national teaching award.

Ceri Hamer who works at Trumacar Primary School is through to the next round of the Pearson Teaching Awards, and if successful will go to the finals in London in September.

Judges visited the school to meet with parents, governors, staff and pupils as well as charities, Rosemere, Cancercare and health providers. The awards highlight excellence and encourage best practice in teaching.