Heysham pensioner stabbing ‘self inflicted’

A Heysham pensioner is thought to have stabbed himself in the chest with a knife, Lancashire Police have said.

Police were called to reports that a 79-year-old man had been found with a knife in his chest in Heathfoot Avenue at around 3.25pm on Sunday, September 24.

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service said they received a call at 3.59pm, and the patient was taken to the to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by air ambulance in a serious condition.

He was later transferred to Royal Preston Hospital.

Police said the wound is believed to be self-inflicted.