Heysham mum gives back to hospital

A Heysham mum has raised £153 for the Neonatal Intensive Care unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Natalie Vare held a raffle at her daughter Lyla-Jayne’s christening with all proceeds going to the hospital which added to the total.
Natalie went into the neonatal unit when she gave birth by C-section to Lyla-Jayne due to her only weighing 4lb 11oz.
Natalie realised there was not enough funding for screen protectors and glasses for the babies in the incubators and wanted to help.
