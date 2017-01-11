Heysham High School lodges official complaint after being placed in special measures by Ofsted

Heysham High School has been placed into special measures after Ofsted inspectors found the school to be ‘inadequate’.

The school is now making an official complaint about the running of the inspection, which found pupils did not make enough progress and teaching to be inadequate.

The report, released on Wednesday, also found that achievement was inadequate, pupils’ literacy and communication skills are not developed well enough, behaviour is inadequate, attendance is too low and there have not been enough improvements in teaching and achievement or behaviour since the last inspection.

The school said that despite the school making improvements to the learning environment over the last three years, and in 2016 progress for all groups of children improved at GCSE level and post 16, the lead inspector stated that the school had made insufficient progress since their last inspection.

The report did however highlight several strengths of the school: the sixth form is improving; the headteacher has the confidence of the staff, who are positive about the school; the school takes care of pupils and systems for safeguarding are effective; pupils say they are well looked after and feel safe; teachers all have good relationships with pupils.

David Needham, chair of governors, said: “While we accept elements of the report we have raised our serious concerns with Ofsted about the quality of the inspection.

“In addition, we have formally invited the newly appointed chief inspector of Ofsted, Amanda Spielman, to visit the school and the see work the school has been doing to improve the life chances of the children in our care.

“While we await Ofsted’s decision about our concerns, the school, as well as working alongside the local authority, will continue to benefit from formal support from an outstanding teaching school, headed by a National Leader of Education.

“I take my responsibility as chairman of governors very seriously. I can assure parents that the governing body will ensure no stone is left unturned in the drive to make Heysham High a school which prepares and inspires its students.”

School head John Shannon said: “We are very frustrated and disappointed but we believe in what we are doing in the longer term to help move the school forward.”

It is hoped the school will join forces with another Lancashire school and take on academy status in the coming months.