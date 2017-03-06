Heysham Atoms 44-28 Shevington Sharks

Heysham Atoms opened their 2017 summer North West Mens Premier League season with an impressive 44-28 victory against Shevington Sharks from Wigan at the Trimpell on Saturday.

The Atoms opened the scoring when Dan Helme spotted a weakness down the narrow side, jumped to the blind side feeding his winger Dialon Hernandez who acrobatically scored by the left corner.

The Atoms went straight back on the attack from the kick off and loose forward Jake Harrison forced his way over close to the posts.

Dan Helme was next to break through the Sharks’ line – Micheal Forrest popped up on his shoulder and he received an intelligent pass which saw the centre race away unopposed for his first try of the afternoon. The blistering start was complete when Liam Hall off loaded in the tackle to Olly Murray who scored beneath the uprights.

At 22-0 The Atoms took their foot off the gas and Shevington scored two tries in quick succession, one close to the ruck and one further out wide in the left centres to make it 28-8 at the break.

A brace of back to back Shevington tries early in the second half was a reminder to The Atoms that any lapses in concentration would be punished, but centre Kyel Dempsey relieved the increasing pressure with a breakaway try, picking up a loose pass and sprinting away from the Wigan cover to make it 32-18.

The Wigan side got within four points of The Atoms as they again scored two tries in a short period of time but two pieces of real class saw The Atoms home.

Firstly Jamie Cottle picked up a ball on the run deep in his own half, he beat half a dozen Shevington defenders, throwing a dummy to the full back and sprinting into the left corner for an outstanding individual score.

Micheal Forrest then completed his hat-trick, picking a hole in the defensive line his foot work got him through the gap and into the clear, scoring to the right of the posts.