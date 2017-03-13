Heysham Atoms 14-36 Thatto Heath Crusaders

Heysham Atoms were soundly beaten at home by St Helens outfit Thatto Heath Crusaders on Saturday in their second game of the new season.

Chances were executed by the St Helens side with a ruthless efficiency as was the case with their first score.

A ball was dropped cold by the Atoms defenders as they brought the ball away from their own line resulting in a scrum to Thatto.

A missed tackle on a visiting centre was all the invitation they required and the Trimpell men fell behind to a converted try.

Matt Mount and Olly Murray then ran strongly for the Atoms and good field position set-up a run around involving both pivots which released full back Jamie Cottle who squeezed in at the left corner flag to bring the sides level.

Another Atoms mistake gifted Thatto their second try however as all the good work was undone with a lack on concentration.

Two more Thatto tries were scored before the break, putting them in control at the interval.

The Atoms were dealt a double blow shortly after half time as they were hit with another six pointer and scrum half Jack Lawton left the field with a broken arm.

The Atoms saw this as a point to rally the team and they were next on the score sheet – Cottle made a break down the left and passed to winger Dialon Hernandez who chipped ahead of the opposition fullback.

Hooker Billy Livingstone picked up the bobbling ball and forced his way over for his second try of the season.

Jack Edmondson was then held up over the line before stand off Dan Helme ran across the face of the Thatto defensive line, found Murray running an excellent line and he powered between two defenders to score the Atoms’ third try of the game.

Livingstone added the conversion to narrow the gap to 16 points.

However the final action of the game was a kick and chase by Thatto from a scrum on halfway.

The ball was hacked ahead and the race was won by the St Helens player as they completed victory.