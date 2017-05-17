Help for the homeless in Morecambe

Morecambe Homeless Action Group will benefit to the tune of £500 in the coming year.

Bonnie Mitchell, President of Soroptimist International presented the cheque to Shirley Boult of Morecambe Homeless Action Group. at the AGM of Morecambe Soroptimists.

In addition to the cash donation, S.I. Morecambe and Heysham also donated 26 Christmas Gift boxes (12 for men and 14 for women).

The Morecambe Club has been pleased to support Morecambe Homeless Action as one of their charities during 2016/7, especially since learning of the tragic and premature death of Martin Pollock (Chad) last month.

The Club will continue to support the charity during 2017/8.

Soroptimist International of Morecambe International also sent a cheque for £300 to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).