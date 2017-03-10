Search

Help charity by drawing up a will

From left: Rebecca Lauder and Emma Edwards from BSG Solicitors.

From left: Rebecca Lauder and Emma Edwards from BSG Solicitors.

0
Have your say

BSG Solicitors in Lancaster have partnered with Cancer Research UK to offer free single or mirror wills for anyone over the age of 55.

Emma Edwards, Solicitor at BSG said: “Cancer Research UK is a charity close to our hearts at BSG and we’re very happy to have joined the scheme.

“We believe every adult should have a written will to enable them to take control of what happens to their estate after their death.

“In the UK less than half of the adult population have a written will. For unmarried couples the situation can be more complex as there is no such thing as a ‘common law’ marriage, so your assets won’t necessarily pass to your cohabitee.”

The free Wills scheme covers the cost of a basic will for anyone over the age of 55 and for a mirror will with a partner just one person must be aged over 55.

For more information call BSG on 01524 386500.