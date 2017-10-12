Would you share your data?

How do you feel about sharing your personal health data?

Would you agree to share your data anonymously and who would you want to share it with? If you could be identified from it, would you still agree to it being used for research?

These are some of the questions being asked by the Connected Health Cities (CHC) team in the North West Coast.

Connected Health Cities is a pilot project operating in four city regions across the North of England. The North West Coast programme is being delivered by the Innovation Agency, AIMES Grid Services, the University of Liverpool and Lancaster University and clinical colleagues across the NHS.

CHC’s aims are to harness the power of data by collecting, linking and analysing data from health and social care, and eventually from a wide range of other sources, to transform care.

The CHC team has launched a survey to find out exactly how people feel about sharing their health data.

The survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Connectedhealthcities until November 30.