Volunteer gave 34 years to help out at hospital

A man has received the royal seal of approval for volunteering for 34 years for the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Michael Bridson, 60, of Alexandra Court, Lancaster, has been sent letters from Princess Alexandra, Prince Charles and the Queen commending him for all his voluntary work.

Margaret Bridson, who inspired her son Michael to volunteer for 34 years.

He started doing hospital radio at Beaumont in 1975, encouraged by his mum Margaret. He did hospital radio until 1986 and after the Beaumont Hospital closed he went to the Garnett Clinic at the Moor Hospital

Michael said: “I used to go round and get requests off patients and compile the programme which ran from 10am until 1pm.” Michael was also a member of the League of Friends at the RLI and also spent 24 years meeting patients at the front desk.

Michael, who still works as a carer, said: “It was hard work but I enjoyed it. I liked giving something back to the community. I think I’ve done quite well to get letters from royalty too. My son Neil is proud of what I have done.”