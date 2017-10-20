Take part in survey on deafness and hearing loss

A national charity is inviting residents of Lancashire with deafness and hearing loss to take part in some vital research on access to healthcare.

The survey conducted by Action on Hearing Loss will form a significant part of the research for an upcoming report on how accessible GP surgeries and other NHS services are.

Roger Wicks, Director of Policy and Campaigns at Action on Hearing Loss, said: “This survey is an opportunity for us to learn what people across Lancashire with deafness and hearing loss experience when trying to access healthcare.

“A lack of deaf awareness within GP surgeries, poor access to communication support and inaccessible methods of booking appointments have had profound implications for people with deafness and hearing loss. The launch of the Accessible Information Standard was a huge step forward in terms of policy, but it’s vital to see whether this has improved things in practice.”

A previous report released by the charity found that more than a quarter of patients with hearing loss had left feeling unclear about their diagnosis, and that almost half had difficulty trying to make a short-notice appointment.

This follow-up report will look at whether the Accessible Information Standard, which came into effect in August 2016 requiring all national providers of health and social care to ensure people with hearing loss and other disabilities are provided with communication support when using services, has made a significant difference.

To complete the survey, please visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/accesstohealth2017. V The survey will close on October 27.