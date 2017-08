Do you or have you cared for a relative or friend with psychosis and schizophrenia?

Claire Hilton of Lancaster University is running a study investigating the wellbeing carers and relatives’ and would like to interview anyone who is currently caring for, or has cared for someone with psychosis or schizophrenia.

Contact Claire Hilton on 01524 593555 or email: c.a.hilton@lancaster.ac.uk.