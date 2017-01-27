Sexual health team  rated ‘good’ by CQC

Lancashire Care’s Contraception and Sexual Health Service (CaSH) has been commended by The Care Quality Commission (CQC), in its most recent inspection report.

The CaSH service, which began operating under a new specification only last April, underwent a full comprehensive inspection in September 2016.

This involved an 80-strong inspection team spending a week at the Trust inspecting services, including CaSH at locations across the county.

The outcomes of the results were released last week with CaSH receiving a rating of ‘Good’ and the Trust itself receiving an overall rating of ‘Good’.

Anji Stokes, Community Education Lead for the Contraception and Sexual Health team at Lancashire Care, said: “We are delighted with the results of the inspection, especially given that we are a newly formed team operating under a new service specification across Lancashire and in Blackburn with Darwen.

“The result is testament to the commitment of staff and the organisation to provide the best possible care to our service users.

“We are confident that as our service continues to develop and through working closely with our partners and patients we will continue to improve on the already ‘Good’ result and will be working towards achieving a rating of ‘Outstanding’ in the future.”

To contact your local CaSH team, book an appointment or find out about ‘drop-ins,’ call 01772 401140. There are clinics in various locations and different session times across Lancashire. Visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/cash-lancashire.