REVEALED: Morecambe’s best and worst GP surgeries as rated by you

Today we can reveal the list of Morecambe's best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website here, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The survey is sent out twice a year to over 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Morecambe, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others:

Coastal Medical Group

Coastal Medical Group, The West End Medical Practice, Morecambe, LA3 1DA - 65.60%

York Bridge Surgery

5 James Street, Morecambe, LA4 5TE - 57.70%

Westgate Medical Practice

Braddon Close, Westgate, Morecambe, LA4 4UZ - 57.60%

Same Day Health Centre – Morecambe

Hannover Street, Morecambe, LA4 5LY - N/A