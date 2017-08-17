Researcher from Lancaster is shortlisted for national award

A Lancaster chemistry researcher has been shortlisted as one of Europe’s leading young innovators by a prestigious international award.

Dr Mukesh Kumar has been named as a finalist at the 2017 MIT Technology Review’s ‘Innovators Under 35 Europe’ awards in recognition for his work on technology to help improve clinical blood testing.

The ‘Innovators Under 35’ is an annual list published by MIT Technology Review magazine, naming Europe’s top 35 innovators under the age of 35. The awards honour accomplishments that judges believe will have a dramatic impact on the world.

Dr Kumar, 31 has been shortlisted, from a very large number of international candidates, for the Biotechnology category as an inventor/entrepreneur. He will attend a special award ceremony in Paris on Thursday, September 14.

He has been working with clinicians at the Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust and technology company eBiogen to develop a portable bedside blood diagnostics device that promises to improve healthcare treatments for sepsis, cancer patients, post-operative care and monitor the health of babies in the womb.

Dr Kumar said: “To be shortlisted for such a prestigious award is quite an honour indeed. I am elated to have made it this far in the competition. I am looking forward to meet with people from all disciplines in the vibrant community of European and global innovators.”

The technology that Dr Kumar is developing uses novel biosensors to rapidly measure the key blood parameters, providing clinicians with information within five minutes rather than the current four-hour turnaround experienced within hospitals. The technology also promises to be simple to use, compact and cost-effective.

Professor Peter Fielden, Head of Chemistry at Lancaster University and who was a referee in support of the nomination, said: “Mukesh has been at the heart of a highly innovative project that he has driven. This project would make a transformational contribution towards the effective care of high dependency patients. His holistic approach in this project has been exemplary.”

Visit thttp://www.ebiogen.com/index.php for more information about Dr Kumar’s technology.