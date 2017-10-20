North West Ambulance Service goes for gold at awards ceremony

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) has been presented with an Armed Forces Covenant Gold Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) award from HRH Prince Harry.

This is the Ministry of Defence’s prestigious badge of honour for organisations who have demonstrated outstanding support for the Armed Forces community.

NWAS was recognised with the ERS Gold distinction alongside 33 other UK employers for going above and beyond in their pledges under the Armed Forces Covenant and the trust had previously received the silver award in 2014.

HRH Prince Harry thanked this year’s winners and heard about the successful initiatives that provide veterans with a fair chance of starting a second career in diverse industries following military service, and the support measures for the wider military community and workplace flexibility for Reservists.

The award presentation took place at the Imperial War Museum in London and was hosted by Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, who said: “This year’s Gold award winners should be extremely proud of the work they are doing to live up to the Armed Forces Covenant pledge and to promote the pledge to others.

“I’m delighted to recognise employers who make it crystal clear that regardless of size, location, or sector, employing people with military skills is good for business. I hope others follow their example, thereby delivering a better deal for veterans and armed forces families.”

Derek Cartwright, Chief Executive of North West Ambulance Service added: “North West Ambulance Service is extremely proud to support all employees who are part of the Armed Forces Community as we recognise the wealth of transferrable skills they bring from their military training.

“They have a great team ethos, professionalism, exceptional leadership, communication and resilience skills. Our staff are often faced with distressing and challenging situations which is when these skills prove most invaluable; not only in providing outstanding care for our patients but also when supporting fellow colleagues. We are honoured to have received this recognition as we continue to support our current and future armed forces reservists.”

NWAS has been praised for its:

· Shadowing opportunities and honorary contracts to military personnel

· Military Medic Placement Programmes

· Support for the Royal British Legion and Poppy Day

· Collaboration with Military Organisations/Barracks

· Reservist Policy

· Working with the Career Transition Partnership

· Armed Forces Service Leavers and Veterans Insight Day