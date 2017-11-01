Many people depressed because they feel unsuccessful

Search

One in four people feel unsuccessful in their lives

One in four people feel unsuccessful in their lives, leaving many depressed or unhappy, a new study shows.

The survey of 2,100 adults by LinkedIn found that one in three believed they will never achieve success.

The online professional network said its research revealed that a third of people wished society considered success to be less important.

Londoners are most likely to feel unsuccessful, said the report.

Darain Faraz of LinkedIn said: "Our research shows that success means different things for different people.

"Whether that's making it back for bath time or having the time to play in your five-a-side football team, being your own boss or owning your own home."

Around two in five said the prospect of never being successful left them feeling unhappy, a failure or depressed.