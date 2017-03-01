Lancaster GP surgeries to merge next month

A group of GP surgeries in Lancaster are to officially merge next month.

Dalton Square, King Street and University Medical Practice, Owen Road and Rosebank surgeries have confirmed that they will be merging as Lancaster Medical Practice on April 1.

Their application for merger was submitted to NHS England and Lancashire North CCG for consideration and has now been approved.

Dr Pete Nightingale, chair of LMP Steering Group, said: “Many people doubted that we would ever achieve this.

“I know there is still much to done, but what has been achieved so far is spectacular.

“‘We live in a society with a rapidly aging population, a sign of NHS success, and the rising healthcare requirements have led to need for a change in the way healthcare is delivered. At Lancaster Medical Practice we hope to provide a supportive personal relationship for patients who require it, and also a rapid, responsive service for those who need problems dealing with quickly. I know there is still much work to done, but what has been achieved so far is spectacular.

“Our hope is that the staff of Lancaster Medical Practice will be able to work with our patients in a spirit of mutuality to provide excellent primary medical care.”

Patients will be able to attend appointments across either of the surgeries.

Chief Executive, Amy Williams, said: “We have come a long way over the last two years. I am very honoured to be chief executive and have had the privilege of watching all four surgeries grow into one, fantastic practice.

“I very much look forward to seeing what the future has to hold for LMP.”