Lancashire Care given two awards at ceremony

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust bagged two awards at the national, prestigious Positive Practice in Mental Health Awards ceremony which was held to celebrate positive work in mental health.

The Trust’s Mood on Track Programme ran by the Psychosis and Bipolar Psychological Care Network won the ‘Psychological Therapies in Secondary Care’ Award hosted by NHS England.

The service was commended for their innovative work in providing an assessment and treatment service which is dedicated to individuals who have a diagnosis of Psychosis and/or Bipolar Disorder.

The Trust’s Acute Therapy Service (ATS) was also awarded highly commended in the same category for their work in improving the care pathway and choices for individuals when they are in a mental health crisis by enabling them to remain in their own home whilst receiving care.

The national event was organised by the Positive Practice in Mental Health Collaborative in partnership with Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust.

This year’s event, held at The Imperial Hotel in Blackpool consisted of 16 categories that were open to teams, services and individuals who work in mental health.

Professor Heather Tierney-Moore, Chief Executive at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust said:“It has been an honour to host this year’s Positive Practice in Mental Health Awards in partnership with the collaborative. “The ceremony was extremely well attended and was even bigger than previous years, which goes to show just how much positive practice there is to celebrate across the country.

“It was a fantastic night full of fun and enjoyed by everyone who attended.

“The event really highlights the dedication from organisations across the country to providing high quality care for service users, their families and carers.

“It’s also a great way to remember and celebrate the achievements of our own staff and highlight the fantastic work that is taking place right here in Lancashire.

“As always, the standard of the nominations was fabulous and everyone who was nominated should be extremely proud. Congratulations to all those who received an award this year, you truly are examples of people who go above and beyond your role in mental health!”

Angie Russell from the Positive Practice in Mental Health Collaborative said:“This year’s awards have been a great success and it has been fantastic to host the awards alongside Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, right here in Blackpool.

“Each year the awards grow even bigger and we have received some amazing examples of positive practice in mental health.

“This year’s event has been a double celebration as we are also launching the Lancashire Positive Practice in Mental Health Service Directory.

“Well done to all of those who have been nominated for this year’s awards and a huge congratulations to all of those that have received an award.

“We hope everyone enjoyed the event as much as we have and look forward to doing it all again next year!”

The awards are held every year and next year will be hosted by Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.

The Positive Practice in Mental Health Collaborative is a user-led multi agency collaborative of 75 organisations that includes NHS Trusts, Clinical Commissioning Groups, police forces, third sector providers, front line charities and service user groups.

The group seeks to identify and disseminate positive practice in mental health services by working together across organisations and sectors to facilitate shared learning and to raise the profile of mental health with politicians and policy makers.

For further details visit http://positivepracticemh.com/.