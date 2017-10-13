Information available about facilities before a health appointment

People living with or caring for someone with a disability will soon be able to access information about facilities before they visit for a health appointment.

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Property Services Department is working in partnership with Disabled Go to undertake assessments of core sites to ensure that buildings are accessible for both patients and staff who have a disability.

The team is just over half way through the assessments, which will cover over 100 sites across Lancashire in total.

People will then be able to download the Disabled Go app which will provide a summary of the site’s accessibility using access icons along with highly detailed information about all of its key features such as hearing loops, toilet access, car parking spaces and facilities for guide dogs.

The guide will describe a person’s journey in to and throughout the venue and will include photographs of all of its features so that people can understand what to expect when they visit a site.

Emma Allen, Equality and Diversity Lead at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are extremely excited to be working in partnership with Disabled Go to provide more information about access and facilities across our sites.

“We are aware of the barriers which disabled people face when accessing services in the community and so this informative app will be extremely useful for the people who use our services, their families or carers and people working for us, by providing information needed to break down those barriers.

“As a Trust we are committed to keeping people at the heart of everything we do and we hope that by being included in this fantastic, information resource we can meet the demands and expectations of all of the people that use our services and become as inclusive as possible!”

For more information about Equality and Diversity at Lancashire Care please visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/ED or for more information about Disabled Go please visit www.disabledgo.com.